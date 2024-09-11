Catholic World News

Ghana’s bishops call for election fairness

September 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Ghana told the faithful that they have a “collective responsibility in ensuring a peaceful, transparent, and fair electoral process.”

“Political discourse should be rooted in constructive dialogue and a commitment to the common good,” they continued, in a letter issued two months before the nation’s general election. “We call on all parties to avoid inflammatory rhetoric and to respect the laws governing elections and political conduct.”

The West African nation of 33.9 million (map) is 74% Christian (16% Catholic), 18% Muslim, and 8% ethnic religionist.

