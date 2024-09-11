Catholic World News

Cardinal Agagianian’s remains transferred to Lebanon

September 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The remains of the Servant of God Cardinal Grégoire-Pierre XV Agagianian (1891-1975) are being transferred from Rome to Lebanon, two years after the beginning of his beatification cause.

Born in a part of the Russian Empire that is now Georgia, Cardinal Agagianian was Patriarch of the Armenian Catholic Church from 1937 to 1962 and prefect of the Congregation for Propagation of the Faith from 1962 to 1970. Venerable Pius XII named Agagianian a cardinal when he was only 50.

The return of the cardinal’s remains to Lebanon, where the Armenian Catholic Church is headquartered, “will represent an opportunity to unite Lebanese of all confessions, promoting national unity and interreligious dialogue,” said the current Patriarch, Raphaël Bedros XXI Minassian.

