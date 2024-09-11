Catholic World News

Iraqi bishops’ standoff now at ‘higher ecclesiastical court,’ cardinal says

September 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, the Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, has accused five of his brother bishops of fomenting disunity and has referred the case to a higher ecclesiastical court.

Cardinal Sako, 76, previously threatened unilateral sanctions against the bishops after they declined to attend a synod and a spiritual retreat. The Pillar reported that Chaldean Catholic clergy view the referral of the matter to an ecclesiastical court as an act of de-escalation.

