Papal encouragement for religious in East Timor

September 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a gathering of clergy, religious, and seminarians in Dili, the capital of East Timor, on September 10, Pope Francis encouraged them to continue spreading the message of the Gospel in the heavily Catholic country.

The Pope said that if East Timor is often regarded as being on the periphery of the world’s population, that is a reason to think of the country as central to the work of the Church. “We know that in the heart of Christ the ‘existential peripheries’ are the center,“ he explained.

