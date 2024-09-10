Catholic World News

Accept Europe’s decline, Cardinal Schönborn recommends

September 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “We must accept the decline of Europe,” Cardinal Christoph Schönborn of Vienna said in an interview with the French journal Famille Chrétienne.

The Austrian cardinal said that it is “absurd” to think that Europe is no longer Christian because of Muslim immigration. “If Catholics have left the Church, we should not be surprised that they are in the minority,” he said.

Rather than engaging in conflict with Islam, Cardinal Schönborn said, Christians should “trust in the work of grace” and cooperate with Muslims. “Both our religions have an absolute appeal,” he said.

Questioned about the restrictions on the traditional Latin Mass imposed by Traditionis Custodes, the cardinal said: “Let us accept that Francis has his reasons for closing the doors again, at least partially, just as we have accepted that Benedict XVI had his reasons for opening them. Let us trust that the Lord is leading the Church.”

