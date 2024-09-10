Catholic World News

Connecticut diocese announces bankruptcy reorganization plan

September 10, 2024

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Norwich

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Norwich, Connecticut—along with its insurance provider and its parishes—has announced its intent to file a bankruptcy reorganization plan that will make $30 million available to abuse survivors and other unsecured creditors.

The diocese stated that it came to this decision after the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors “abruptly withdrew” from a previous agreement.

The diocese made its announcement on September 6—three days after the retirement of its bishop, Bishop Michael Cote, and the Pope’s appointment of Archbishop Christopher Coyne of Hartford as apostolic administrator.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!