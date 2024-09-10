Catholic World News

Vatican official, Latin American bishops’ officials discuss abuse prevention

September 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The secretary of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors joined officials from 22 bishops’ conferences in Colombia for a three-day discussion of “The Culture of Care in the Church of Latin America and the Caribbean: Sharing the Path of Transparency and Reparation.”

Bishop Luis Manuel Alí Herrera, the pontifical commission’s secretary, said that safeguarding is “not the work of a ‘lone ranger’ ... No; it is the work of the Church, and it is an evangelistic responsibility to make our Church a safe space and home.”

Bishop Herrera discussed the commission’s recent Universal Guidelines Framework and said he had “a very sincere and enriching dialogue with the bishops and religious conferences” about the framework.

