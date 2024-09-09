Catholic World News

Texas Carmelites disregard bishop’s peace offer

September 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The community of Carmelite nuns who have been in a long-running battle with Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth, Texas, has failed to respond to the bishop’s offer of a resolution to their dispute.

Mother Marie of the Incarnation, who was appointed by the Vatican as superior of the Carmelites in Arlington, Texas, has disclosed that the nun have refused to accept her presence and have not given any response to the bishop’s proposal.

Bishop Olson had said that he would assign a priest of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter to provide the sacraments at the Arlington monastery in accordance with the traditional rites. He said, however, that the Carmelites there would be required to recognize his authority as their bishop and to break off ties with Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, who has been excommunicated.

