Franciscan University to build DC program

September 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Franciscan University of Steubenville has announced plans to launch a program “aimed at preparing, connecting, and engaging students in the political and cultural work of Washington, DC.”

The program, funded by a $10 million grant, will focus on the practical application of Catholic social teaching, helping students to “work and witness for ongoing, systematic change in federal government, placing the sacred human dignity of all people at the center of the work,” the university announced.

