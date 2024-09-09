Catholic World News

Pope Francis asks Papua New Guinea Catholics to spread the Gospel to ‘peripheries’

September 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On September 7, his first full day in Papua New Guinea, Pope Francis paid a courtesy visit to the UK’s Governor General before addressing civil leaders, meeting with street children, and addressing clergy, religious, seminarians, and catechists.

“Missionaries arrived in this country at the middle of the 19th century, and the first steps of their ministry were not easy,” the Pope said. “Let us continue, therefore, to evangelize patiently, without allowing ourselves to be discouraged by difficulties or misunderstandings, even when they arise in places where we especially do not want to encounter them: in the family, for example.”

Though an independent nation, Papua New Guinea recognizes King Charles III, represented by a Governor General, as its head of state—hence the day began with the courtesy visit.

