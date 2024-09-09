Catholic World News

US secures release of Nicaraguan political prisoners, including lay Catholics

September 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The United States has secured the release of 135 Nicaraguan political prisoners, including an unspecified number of lay Catholics.

“No one should be put in jail for peacefully exercising their fundamental rights of free expression, association, and practicing their religion,” said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. “The 135 Nicaraguan citizens released today included 13 members of the Texas-based Mountain Gateway organization, along with Catholic laypeople, students, and others who Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo consider a threat to their authoritarian rule.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!