Cardinal Grech: Nun’s meditations can help Church have ‘ever more synodal style’

September 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, has written the foreword to a collection of Mother Maria Ignazia Angelini’s meditations for participants in the October 2023 session of the Synod on synodality.

Quoting Mother Angelini—born in 1944, and former abbess of Viboldone Abbey—Cardinal Grech described the Psalms as a “womb of meaning” and “fertile womb of all synodality” that helped the first generation of Christian disciples to understand Jesus and their own experience.

Mother Angelini’s emphasis on the “centrality of the liturgy, of the Word, of the Psalms,” Cardinal Grech added, can “support a path of meditation and study for the continuation of the path towards a Church with an ever more synodal style.”

