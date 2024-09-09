Catholic World News

Physicists, theologians reflect on time, eternity

September 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The General Curia of the Society of Jesus has announced the publication of Eternity Between Space and Time: From Consciousness to the Cosmos.

The book, which resulted from a 2022 conference, includes reflections on time and eternity from theologians, philosophers, physicists, and scholars from the Vatican Observatory.

Two Nobel laureates in physics—Roger Penrose and Gerard’t Hooft—are among the contributors to the volume.

