Indonesian police arrest seven in plot on Pope

September 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: As Pope Francis left Indonesia on September 6, authorities there revealed that they had arrested seven people in connection with a reported plot on the Pope’s life.

The government announced that the seven suspected were detained on September 2 and September 3, in three different cities, for “threats in the form of propaganda or terror threats via social media.” A government spokesman declined to say whether those arrested where all involved in the same plot, explaining that an investigation was underway. Unnamed sources in Jakarta said that some of the suspects, at least, had been involved in previous terror attacks.

