Harris leads Trump among Catholic voters, poll shows

September 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Vice President Kamala Harris enjoys a substantial edge over former president Donald Trump among Catholic voters, according to a poll conducted by EWTN News and RealClear Opinion Research.

In the survey of 1,000 self-identified Catholic voters, 50% said they planned to vote for Harris, agains 43% for Trump, with the remainder undecided. Harris led Trump in every age group, and rolled up large margins among Hispanic (60-30%) and female (56-37%) voters.

Harris also led Trump among those Catholics who reported attending Mass weekly. But among the 3% who attend Mass daily, Trump is a heavy favorite, by a 55-30% margin.

When asked which political issue they consider most important, the Catholic voters most frequently mentioned the economy, with immigration issues second. Slightly less than 10% mentioned abortion, with religious freedom and gender ideology each listed by 1%.

When asked which candidate they had supported in the 2020 election, the survey respondents picked President Joe Biden over Trump by 47-42%.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

