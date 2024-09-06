Catholic World News

Pope arrives in Papua New Guinea

September 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis arrived in Papua New Guinea in the early evening of September 6 (local time), beginning the second stop of his 12-day foreign voyage.

The Pontiff was greeted by Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso at the airport of Port Moseby, the nation’s capital. He will remain there for three days—making a side trip to Vanimo—before continuing on to East Timor.

Papua New Guinea has a substantial Catholic population: about 30% of the country’s 8.2 million people. The nation was last visited by a Roman Pontiff in 1995, when Pope John Paul II presided at the beatification of Peter To Rot, who died a martyr during World War II.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!