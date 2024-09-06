Catholic World News

Pakistani priest arrested for threatening to kill bishop

September 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Naveed Thomas, formerly the pastor of a parish in Chak Jhumra, Pakistan, has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill his bishop, Bishop Joseph Indrias Rehmat of Faisalabad.

The priest “started hurling abuse at the bishop, took out a pistol, and threatened to kill him,” according to the bishop’s security guard.

Bishop Rehmat suspended Father Thomas in February after the priest was accused of raping a 19-year-old woman and arranging for an abortion.

