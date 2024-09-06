Catholic World News

Corporate brands retreat from gay-rights index

September 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Several major corporations have stopped providing data to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), an LGBTQ advocacy group, for its Corporate Equality Index.

“The companies didn’t elaborate on why they highlighted HRC in their announcements,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “Some of the companies said they would stop sharing data with HRC after they had been targeted by social-media activist Robby Starbuck.”

