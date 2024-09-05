Catholic World News

3 million pilgrims expected for India’s ‘Lourdes of the East’ pilgrimage

September 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: Three million pilgrims are expected to travel to the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni, India, in the days preceding the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (September 8).

Last month, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, wrote a letter, “ The love of Mary at Vailankanni,” paying tribute to Marian devotion there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!