Catholic World News

Cardinal Fernández pays tribute to Marian shrine in India

August 07, 2024

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, has written a letter, “The love of Mary at Vailankanni,” paying tribute to Marian devotion at India’s Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health.

“The millions of pilgrims who travel here out of faith, and the many spiritual fruits that are produced at this Shrine, make us recognize the constant action of the Holy Spirit in this place,” Cardinal Fernández wrote in his letter to the bishop of Thanjavur.

“The Holy Father cares a lot about the popular piety of the faithful pilgrims, because they reflect the beauty of the Church on the move which seeks Jesus in the arms of Mary and entrusts its pain and hope to the heart of His Mother,” the prelate added. “For this reason, Pope Francis asked me to inform you of the great appreciation he feels for this place of faith and, in preparation for the September celebrations in the Sanctuary, he extends his paternal blessing to all pilgrims.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!