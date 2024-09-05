Catholic World News

Majority of Gen Z Catholics in US are Hispanic

September 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: 54% of Gen Z Catholic adults and 50% of millennial Catholic adults in the United States are Hispanic, according to data released on September 4 by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).

The USCCB’s report defined Gen Z adults as those born between 1997 and 2005 and millennials as those born between 1981 and 1996.

The 17-page report includes a map of percentage of Hispanic/Latino Catholics by diocese (p. 9) and other information about the Hispanic population of the United States and Hispanic ministry. 4,479 out of the 16,279 parishes in the United States have Masses in Spanish, according to a survey recently released by the bishops’ conference.

