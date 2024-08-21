Catholic World News

28% of US parishes have Masses in Spanish

August 21, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: 4,479 out of the 16,279 parishes in the United States have Masses in Spanish, according to a survey conducted by the US bishops’ Committee on Cultural Diversity in the Church.

An additional 2,760 parishes “have a Hispanic/Latino presence or ministry but no Mass in Spanish,” according to the survey, in which 100% of dioceses participated.

The survey lists the number of parishes in each diocese in which Spanish Masses are offered. Four archdioceses (Los Angeles, New York, San Antonio, and Galveston-Houston) have more than 100 parishes in which Spanish Masses are offered; three dioceses (Altoona-Johnstown, Duluth, and Marquette) have none.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!