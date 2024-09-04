Catholic World News

Federal court blocks Biden administration’s gender-surgery mandate

September 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A federal court has stopped enforcement of a new Biden administration policy that would have required all hospitals that receive federal funds to provide gender-reassignment surgery.

The mandate was based on a novel interpretation of the “Obamacare” legislation, the Affordable Care Act, which bars discrimination based on sex. The Biden administration had said that the term included discrimination based on “gender identity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!