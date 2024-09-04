Catholic World News

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem decries Ukraine law

September 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem has issued a statement condemning the new Ukrainian law that would effectively outlaw the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has historically been affiliated with Moscow.

“Such a blanket punishment of countless faithful men and women does not promote unity, nor does it promote peace,” the statement said. “There is no justification to weaponize religious belief practice…we urge the Ukrainian Parliament to reconsider and repeal this law…”

