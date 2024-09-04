Catholic World News

Suspect arrested in French church fire

September 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: French police have arrested a man in connection with the fire that devastated a church in Saint-Omer.

Local prosecutors said that the suspect, who has not been identified, had been arrested for “similar acts” in the past. One source said that the man was suspected of multiple acts of arson against churches.

