Vatican publishes pre-Jubilee prayer resource for priests

September 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Evangelization has published “Following the Master with Peter and Paul: A Journey of Prayer in Preparation for the Jubilee of Priests.”

“The temptation to remain caught up in the frenzied activity of contemporary society, which seems to want to transform men and women into ‘wanderers in time’ rather than ‘pilgrims through history,’ spares no one, least of all us priests,” the unsigned introduction begins.

The introduction continues:

Besieged by the thousand things which ‘need to be done’ we run the risk of forgetting who we are: namely, disciples following the Master, witnesses of the hope that does not disappoint; men chosen and called to be with him, to be sent into the world to bring the good news of the Gospel (cf. Mk 3:13-16); men chosen from among men and appointed, for the sake of mankind, to take care of the things of God (cf. Heb 5:1).

The Jubilee for Priests will be celebrated on the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in 2025, as part of the 2025 Jubilee Year.

