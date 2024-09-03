Catholic World News

Irish teacher jailed again over dispute on transgender policy

September 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An Irish schoolteacher who was refused to accept transgender ideology has been arrested for the third time for violating a court order to stay away from the school where he once taught.

Enoch Burke was jailed for contempt of court when he approached Wilson’s Hospital School. He had been suspended from his job teaching there because he refused to accept a policy requiring teachers to use students’ “favored pronouns.” He also refused to accept the suspension, and was jailed for the first time in September 2022 when he appeared, in violation of a court order, to begin the school year.

