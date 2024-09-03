Catholic World News

Women’s congregations hit hard in latest crackdown in Nicaragua

September 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In its latest crackdown, the Nicaraguan regime stripped 22 congregations of women religious of their legal status.

“Those of us here, because of the situation, we can’t say anything,” said one sister. “We can’t publish anything. We absolutely cannot share any information the way a normal person would in a normal country.”

