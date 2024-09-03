Catholic World News

Prelate encourages Vatican to articulate evangelizing mission to global sports world

September 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published a collection of bishops’ writings on sports and the Catholic faith—including a May 2024 address by Bishop John Barres of Rockville Centre, New York, at a Vatican conference on the pastoral care of sports.

As a college student, Barres was point guard on Princeton University’s JV basketball team. At the May conference, the prelate encouraged the Vatican’s Dicastery for Culture and Education to “articulate a bold evangelizing and global missiological vision for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, the World Cup, the Tour de France, and the Super Bowl.”

Citing Evangelii Gaudium—in which Pope Francis called for a “new chapter of evangelization”—Bishop Barres added, “May this new chapter include a new uniquely Catholic evangelizing missiology to the global sports world.”

