Economics professor to lead Vatican foundation on Catholic social doctrine

September 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Paolo Garonna, professor of economic policy at LUISS Guido Carli University in Rome, has been appointed the new president of the Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice (CAPP) Foundation, which is named after Pope St. John Paul II’s 1991 social encyclical.

The Vatican foundation’s purpose is to “help promote the study and diffusion of the social doctrine of the Catholic Church.” Garonna succeeds Anna Maria Tarantola, 79, who has led the foundation since 2019.

