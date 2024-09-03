Catholic World News

Assisted suicide, sold as compassionate, becomes monstrous in Canada

September 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Nicholas Tomaino examines the rise of assisted suicide to “at least the fifth-leading cause of death in Canada, claiming a reported 13,241 lives in 2022, up from 1,018 in 2016.”

“In 2022 more than 81% of petitions resulted in death, including for ‘vision/hearing loss’ and ‘diabetes,’” Tomaino writes. “The percentage of denied written requests has been falling for years, from 8% in 2019 to 3.5% in 2022, even as the number of applications has increased. The upshot has been that 44,958 people have been put to death between 2016-22.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!