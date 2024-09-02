Catholic World News

French parish church devastated by fire; cause unknown

September 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The parish church of the Immaculate Conception in Saint-Omer was badly damaged by fire on September 1: the latest in a series of fires in French Catholic churches.

The fire broke out in the sacristy sometime in the early-morning hours on Sunday. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

”This is a tragedy for our city,” said Mayor Francois Decoster of Saint-Omer.

