Cardinal Parolin previews Pope’s voyage; first stop in Indonesia

September 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: As Pope Francis ebarks on the 45th foreign trip of his pontificate— which will take him to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore— the Vatican Secretary of State said that “the more geographically distant the countries he visits are, the more the Holy Father feels this urgency in his heart.”

Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that in Indonesia, the first stop on the Pope’s itinerary, he will praise the tradition of inter-religious harmony in the world’s most populous Islamic country. He said:

Against any pressure to alter this situation, against any temptation of radicalism, which, unfortunately, is present in all parts of the world, the Holy Father’s words and actions will be a strong and pressing invitation not to abandon this path, and they will help sustain and encourage fraternity, which, as he likes to say, is unity in diversity.

Cardinal Parolin will not accompany the Pope on this voyage. On September 3 the cardinal will be celebrating a funeral Mass for his mother, who died on Saturday at the age of 96.

