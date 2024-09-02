Catholic World News

Polish court blocks changes in religious education

September 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on Notes from Poland

CWN Editor's Note: A Polish constitutional court has issued a temporary stay on the government’s plan to change the structure of religious education in public schools, in response to a protest by the Catholic bishops and other religious leaders.

The proposed changes—due to go into effect with the opening of the school year this monthy—would have allowed for schools to offer religious instruction to several classes at a time, rather than providing different lessons for each grade. The Polish bishops had said that the plan would interfere with any effort to have a full curriculum in religion, and thus would “violate the constitutional right of parents to raise children in accordance with their beliefs.”

The court’s decision blocked implementation of the proposed change until the case is settled.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!