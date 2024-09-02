Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Ask the Blessed Virgin Mary to obtain for us a ‘sincere, strong, inviolable faith’

September 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a letter to Cardinal Marcello Semeraro for the upcoming commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the crowning of Marian image at the Santuario della Madonna dell’Arco in Sant’Anastasia, Italy (Wikipedia article).

Pope Francis asked the cardinal, his legate for the September 8 commemoration, to encourage participants, “with souls joined with the soul of the Most Holy Redeemer, fully to be aware of all the gifts obtained from God the Father through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and to be able to confer to others those things that should be imparted.”

The Pontiff added:

Let us therefore pray and beseech the Virgin Mary today, that she may obtain for all of us in our times a sincere, strong, inviolable faith, patient and constant in obscurities and in doubts—that faith which blessed John the Apostle says is our victory that overcomes the world (cf. 1 John 5:4).

The letter, dated August 15, was released on August 31.

