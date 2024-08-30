Catholic World News

Future of Pontifical Urban University at stake in special Vatican meeting

August 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Evangelization has begun a special two-day meeting with one agenda item: the “identity, mission, expectations, and future” of the Urbaniana, or Pontifical Urban University, founded by Pope Urban VII in 1627 for the formation of missionaries.

The meeting follows Pope Francis’s 2023 appointment of Vincenzo Buonomo as his pontifical representative to govern the university. Buonomo, a layman, is the former rector of the Pontifical Lateran University.

Vatican News, the news agency of the Dicastery for Communication, noted that “the university on the Janiculum Hill is the only institution of its importance that has been recognized for centuries as an integral and structural part of a dicastery of the Holy See, from the point of view of costs as well”—suggesting that the dicastery is considering budget cuts at the Urbaniana.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!