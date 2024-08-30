Vatican approves devotion to 1876 French Marian apparitions
August 30, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: Following an audience with Pope Francis, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith authorized a French archbishop to grant a nihil obstat to the 1876 apparitions of Our Lady of Mercy in Pellevoisin.
Under new Vatican norms for assessing alleged supernatural phenomena, a nihil obstat is the most positive of six possible outcomes. “Without expressing any certainty about the supernatural authenticity of the phenomenon itself,” a nihil obstat acknowledges “many signs of the action of the Holy Spirit” and encourages appreciation and promotion of devotion.
In his letter, entitled “Our Lady of Mercy leads us to the Heart of Christ,” Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández recounted Faguette’s account of the apparitions. The prefect concluded:
Your Excellency, not only can I say that there are no doctrinal, moral, or other objections to this spiritual event and that the faithful “are authorized to give to it their adherence in a prudent manner,” but, in this case, the devotion—which is already thriving—is also recommended especially for those who freely wish to adhere to it. They will find in it a path of spiritual simplicity of trust and love, which is likely to do much good.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Therefore, it is now possible to issue the relevant decree of nihil obstat that you have proposed. It will undoubtedly be of benefit to the whole Church.
Posted by: feedback -
Today 7:06 AM ET USA
The problem is that the same Vatican under Francis also approved Pachamama and active homosexual blessings, and Holy Communion for the most pro-abortion lawmakers, and keeps supporting Rupnik by using his "art" while removing the best known pro-life Priest from the priesthood without the possibility of appeal. Etc., etc. Can't have it both ways: "You cannot drink the Cup of the Lord and also the cup of demons. You cannot partake of the Table of the Lord and of the table of demons." [1Cor. 10:21]