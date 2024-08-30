Catholic World News

Vatican approves devotion to 1876 French Marian apparitions

August 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Following an audience with Pope Francis, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith authorized a French archbishop to grant a nihil obstat to the 1876 apparitions of Our Lady of Mercy in Pellevoisin.

Under new Vatican norms for assessing alleged supernatural phenomena, a nihil obstat is the most positive of six possible outcomes. “Without expressing any certainty about the supernatural authenticity of the phenomenon itself,” a nihil obstat acknowledges “many signs of the action of the Holy Spirit” and encourages appreciation and promotion of devotion.

In his letter, entitled “Our Lady of Mercy leads us to the Heart of Christ,” Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández recounted Faguette’s account of the apparitions. The prefect concluded:

Your Excellency, not only can I say that there are no doctrinal, moral, or other objections to this spiritual event and that the faithful “are authorized to give to it their adherence in a prudent manner,” but, in this case, the devotion—which is already thriving—is also recommended especially for those who freely wish to adhere to it. They will find in it a path of spiritual simplicity of trust and love, which is likely to do much good.



Therefore, it is now possible to issue the relevant decree of nihil obstat that you have proposed. It will undoubtedly be of benefit to the whole Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

