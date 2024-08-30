Catholic World News

Pope encourages Catholic community organizers from US to act, move forward

August 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received leaders of the West/Southwest Industrial Areas Foundation in his residence in Casa Santa Marta.

The community organizers discussed the Ecclesial Network of Organized Communities (RECOR), an imitative of the Latin American Episcopal Council (CELAM). RECOR, according to Vatican News, “aims to take the lead in implementing the Church’s Social Doctrine.”

The news agency reported that the Pope “encouraged the leaders to build a synodal bridge ‘so that our peoples may have life.’” The Pontiff “encouraged us to keep moving forward, to keep acting, and not remain indifferent,” said María Guadalupe Valdez, a participant in the meeting.

Another participant, Jorge Montiel, added:

Pope Francis greatly appreciates the capacity of a people to organize themselves. The wealth of a people lies in its ability to organize. He also reminded us of the words of Paul VI, who said that politics is the highest expression of charity.

