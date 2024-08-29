Catholic World News

Abuse scandals in East Timor met by silence, but Pope’s visit brings new attention

August 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will visit Timor-Leste (East Timor) during his upcoming apostolic journey to four Asian nations.

In 2022, the Vatican confirmed that sanctions were imposed on Bishop Carlos Felipe Ximenes Belo in 2019, after the Nobel Peace Prize laureate was charged with multiple instances of sexual abuse. Yet “there is no word if he [the Pope] will meet with victims” during his visit to the nation, the Associated Press reports.

