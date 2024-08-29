Catholic World News

Pope encourages youth to go to Mass, Confession; pays tribute to St. Augustine, prays for peace

August 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In remarks that the Vatican omitted from its English translation of the August 28 papal general audience, Pope Francis encouraged young people to go to Mass and Confession. The Pontiff also renewed his prayers for peace and paid tribute to St. Augustine.

“With the gifts of the Holy Spirit, which you received in Confirmation, your friendship with Jesus has become more intimate and is nourished by the Eucharist,” Pope Francis said in Italian to young people from the Diocese of Chiavari, Italy. “For this reason, I encourage you to participate faithfully in Sunday Mass and also to approach the Sacrament of Penance, Confession: it is the encounter with Jesus who forgives our sins and helps us to do good.”

The Pope added:

And let us think of the countries at war, so many countries at war. Let us think of Palestine, Israel, tormented Ukraine; let us think of Myanmar, North Kivu, and so many countries at war. May the Lord give them the gift of peace.



Finally, my thoughts go to the young, the sick, the elderly and newlyweds. In imitation of Saint Augustine, whose liturgical memorial we celebrate today, be thirsty for true wisdom and incessantly seek the Lord, the living source of eternal love.

