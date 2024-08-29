Catholic World News

Bishops, in Labor Day statement, lament wage theft, other violations of human dignity

August 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development and Committee on Migration have issued “Working for a More Just Economy,” a statement for Labor Day.

Calling for a recommitment to “building together a society that honors the human dignity of all who labor,” Archbishop Borys Gudziak and Bishop Mark Seitz lamented low-paying jobs, diminished union representation, violations of child labor law, and the mistreatment of immigrant workers (including wage theft). The bishops called for comprehensive immigration reform to address violations of the human dignity of migrant workers.

“The Church offers a vision for the future that does not require our society to choose between a thriving economy, economic justice, dignified conditions for all workers, and safeguarding the most vulnerable among us,” the prelates added. “Catholics have consistently implored civil leaders to recognize and protect the sacredness of the human person.”

