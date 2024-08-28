Catholic World News

Keep hope alive, Pope exhorts bishops in Arab countries

August 28, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “May you keep hope alight!” Pope Francis said to members of the Conference of Latin Bishops of the Arab Regions during an audience on August 28.

In his brief remarks the Pope acknowledged the mounting tensions in the Middle East and the difficulties facing the Christian minority there. “May the Lord always give you the strength to bear witness to faith in Him, also through respectful and sincere dialogue with everyone,” he said.

The Pontiff made a point of encouraging the bishops to “identify the best and most effective way to ensure adequate Christian formation for students in public schools, in contexts where the Christian presence is a minority.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!