Northern Ireland: diocese will welcome 1st seminarian in 6 years

August 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Clogher is welcoming its first seminarian in six years. The number of diocesan priests there fell from 136 in 1950 to 64 in 2021.

Elsewhere in Northern Ireland, the Archdiocese of Armagh has 16 seminarians, the Diocese of Derry has four, and the Diocese of Dromore has two. The Diocese of Down and Connor has three seminarians and will soon welcome six more; it has a new bishop (Bishop Alan McGuckian, SJ), who was appointed in February.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

