Vatican prefect warns of ‘colonizing invasion of mass media’

August 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Paolo Ruffini, the lay prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, called for a humane communication that counters the “colonizing invasion of mass media.”

In a video message to the second assembly of the Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon (CEAMA), Ruffini called for a “fully human communication” based on “wisdom of the heart,” rather than on algorithms.

Ruffini’s comments come two months after he defended the use of Father Marko Rupnik’s art on the Vatican website. The Slovenian priest and former Jesuit was excommunicated briefly in 2020 for absolving an accomplice in a sin against the Sixth Commandment; he has also been accused of sexually abusing dozens of religious sisters.

