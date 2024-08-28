Catholic World News

Holy See calls for moratorium on AI weapons

August 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing Pope Francis’s address to the G7 summit in June, a leading Vatican diplomat called for an international moratorium on autonomous weapons system.

Taking part in a UN discussion, Archbishop Ettore Balestrero said that “for the Holy See, given the pace of technological advancements and the research on weaponization of artificial intelligence, it is of the utmost urgency to deliver concrete results in the form of a solid legally binding instrument and in the meantime to establish an immediate moratorium on their development and use.”

The prelate, who serves as apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, added:

For the Holy See, autonomous weapons systems cannot be considered as morally responsible entities. The human person, endowed with reason, possesses a unique capacity for moral judgement and ethical decision-making that cannot be replicated by any set of algorithms, no matter how complex.

