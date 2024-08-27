Catholic World News

Rabbi rips Pope, Archbishop of Canterbury, for criticism of Israel

August 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The chief rabbi of South Africa has denounced both Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Justin Welby, for their failure to support Israel’s claims to Jerusalem.

“How can anyone who believes in the Bible say that Israel is an illegal occupier of the Temple Mount?” asks Rabbi Warren Goldstein. He charges:

At a time when Europe’s future hangs in the balance, its two most senior Christian leaders—the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, and the head of the Church of England, Archbishop Justin Welby—have abandoned their most sacred duty to protect and defend the values of the Bible.

The rabbi decried the Christian leaders’ warnings about Israeli military action in Gaza, and said they were indifferent to the threat of terrorism.

