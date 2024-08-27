Catholic World News

Questioning Vatican dilence on Venezuela’s Maduro regime

August 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “On Aug. 14, Archbishop Alberto Ortega Martín, the new apostolic nuncio to Venezuela, presented his credentials to Maduro,” notes Father Raymond de Souza in a revealing analysis for the National Catholic Register. The presentation of diplomatic credentials is a routine matter. But the situation in Venezuela is far from routine.

Earlier this month, Venezuela’s two cardinals said that the Maduro regime had in effect brought about a “coup d’etat“ by rigging elections. “What we cannot do is become another church of silence,” the cardinals said.

Father de Souza questions why the Vatican has been slow to criticize the Maduro regime—and to support the country’s Catholic leaders. The Vatican’s silence is particularly odd, he observes, because the top officials of the Secretary of State are intimately acquainted with Venezuelan affairs: one as a former nuncio, the other as a native.

