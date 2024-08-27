Catholic World News

Differing from Pope, Ukrainian Catholic leader says ban on Moscow-affiliated church protects religious freedom

August 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement released in Ukrainian on August 26 and in English on August 27, the head of the Ukranian Greek Catholic defended a law passed by the Ukrainian parliament that effectively outlaws the Moscow-affiliated Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

“The ideology of the ‘Russian world’ discredits the Christian message in the eyes and conscience of the modern man,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk. “This week we have witnessed that the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law aimed at protecting freedom of religion in Ukraine from this type of manipulation by the aggressor state.”

The prelate added:

During the war, we must do everything possible to prevent the aggressor from violating religious peace and harmony between the churches in Ukraine. Today we want the whole world to hear the voice of the Ukrainian religious environment, which stands guard over religious freedom, rights and freedoms of Ukrainian citizens. We wish the world to understand that the Ukrainian independent state is synonymous with such freedom, so that the world can hear that Ukraine stands, Ukraine fights, Ukraine prays!

The Major Archbishop’s statement contradicts the Pope’s August 25 denunciation of the Ukrainian parliament’s action. In praising the ban, the Major Archbishop made no reference to the papal statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!