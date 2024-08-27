Catholic World News

Federal court prevents NY attorney general from taking action against pro-life pregnancy centers

August 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Citing the First Amendment’s protection of freedom of speech, a federal district court has prevented New York Attorney General Letitia James from using the state’s false advertising laws against crisis pregnancy centers that offer abortion pill reversals.

Earlier this year, James filed suit against Heartbeat International and 11 pro-life pregnancy centers to end the practice of abortion-pill reversals, which she described as “unproven” and “potentially unsafe.”

In March, the US bishops’ Secretariat for Pro-Life Activities explained that “chemical abortion uses two drugs. First, mifepristone (also called by the brand name, Mifeprex, or RU-486) is taken to damage a woman’s uterine lining, cutting off nutrition and oxygen to her pre-born child, causing starvation and suffocation. Then, one to two days later, misoprostol is taken to push the baby’s remains from the womb.”

“Fortunately, if a woman changes her mind before taking the second drug, the child may be saved about two-thirds of the time through an abortion pill reversal process involving the hormone progesterone,” the USCCB office added.

