New York State files suit against pro-life pregnancy centers to end abortion-pill reversals

May 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed suit against Heartbeat International and 11 pro-life pregnancy centers to end the practice of abortion-pill reversals, which she described as “unproven” and “potentially unsafe.”

Heartbeat International, in turn, filed suit against the attorney general, alleging “egregious violations of fundamental rights, including freedom of speech, free exercise of religion, equal protection under the law, and civil rights violations.”

In March, the US bishops’ Secretariat for Pro-Life Activities explained that “chemical abortion uses two drugs. First, mifepristone (also called by the brand name, Mifeprex, or RU-486) is taken to damage a woman’s uterine lining, cutting off nutrition and oxygen to her pre-born child, causing starvation and suffocation. Then, one to two days later, misoprostol is taken to push the baby’s remains from the womb.”

“Fortunately, if a woman changes her mind before taking the second drug, the child may be saved about two-thirds of the time through an abortion pill reversal process involving the hormone progesterone,” the USCCB office added.

